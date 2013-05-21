Reshad Jones will attend Miami Dolphins OTAs after all

Reshad Jones skipped the Miami Dolphins' organized team activities Monday in an effort to convince the Dolphins to start contract negotiations, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported. He planned to stay away from the entire week's activities.
However, the safety changed his mind and will attend Tuesday's OTA session, the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported early Tuesday morning.
The decision not to sit out came late Monday, according to Salguero, after Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland gave Jones' agent, Joel Segal, assurance the two sides "eventually" would discuss a contract extension if Jones showed up.
It remains unclear when exactly "eventually" is.
It's not new for a team to want a player to show up before discussing a contract extension -- the Pittsburgh Steelers live by the rule.
Jones led the Dolphins in interceptions last season, had 94 tackles and two forced fumbles. He is in the final year of his rookie contract, which would pay him $1.3 million.
As Salguero points out, the Dolphins simply might be stalling by making promises to Jones in order to avoid the embarrassment and distraction of a key player missing the team activities.