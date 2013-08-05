Reshad Jones, Miami Dolphins reach $29.285M contract

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the playmaking safety has agreed to a four-year, $29.285 million extension with $15 million guaranteed, according to a source who has seen the contract. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus, per Rapoport.
Jones is set to earn an average of $7.003 million per year with the new extension, which is slightly more than Kam Chancellor's deal with the Seattle Seahawks, Rapoport reported. Jones now is the NFL's sixth-highest-paid safety.
The signing serves as the elixir for player and team following an uncomfortable offseason.
In May, Jones skipped the opening day of organized team activities in an effort to prompt the Dolphins into contract negotiations. Jones rejoined the team after general manager Jeff Ireland said the sides "eventually" would talk if Jones was in the building.
The GM kept his word, making Jones one of the game's highest-paid safeties. It's a big salary bump for Jones, who had been due to earn $1.323 million in the final year of his rookie contract.
It's an important move for the Dolphins, who locked up a core performer on their defense. Last season, Jones led the team in interceptions, was fourth in tackles and graded out as the NFL's third-best safety, according to ProFootballFocus.com.