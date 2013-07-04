Reshad Jones: I want to be Miami Dolphins' elite safety

Lost in a sea of offseason moves by the Dolphins, Miami's stalemate with safety Reshad Jones rages on.
In May, Jones skipped the opening day of organized team activities in an effort to prompt the Dolphins into contract negotiations. The team didn't budge and two months later there's no indication of talks, despite loose promises from general manager Jeff Ireland to "eventually" work out a new deal.
Jones enters his fourth season hoping to make his case on the field.
"I can only get better," Jones told the team's official website Wednesday. "I got the ball rolling in the right direction and I just told myself I want to be recognized as one of the premiere safeties in this league. I think last year I went out and showed that to the world and I just want to keep it going."
In our training camp examination of the AFC East, Gregg Rosenthal suggested the Dolphins still might spend money for veteran help at left tackle, running back or cornerback. Those moves would make sense for a team looking to make a push in the division, but locking down one of the league's better safeties wouldn't hurt.