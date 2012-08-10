Reports: Dwayne Bowe, Chiefs on verge of reunion

According to multiple reports out of Kansas City, Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe appears to be on his way back to the area and reportedly is on the verge of signing his one-year franchise tender.
The Chiefs opened their preseason schedule Friday night with a 27-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bowe was spotted on a commercial flight from Atlanta to Kansas City this afternoon, with his trek detailed and monitored by SB Nation's Chiefs blog Arrowhead Pride. Nick Jacobs of TWC Metro Sports confirmed that Bowe had landed at Kansas City International Airport, but the wideout offered no comment.
KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports that Bowe has agreed to terms with Chiefs, but after failing to reach a deal before the July 16 deadline, the two sides are unable to hash out a multi-year contract until after the team's regular season finale.
Of the NFL-record 21 players to receive the franchise tag this offseason, Bowe is the only player who remains unsigned.
UPDATE: Bowe hasn't signed his franchise tender as of Friday night, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.