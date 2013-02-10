Report: Vikings will actively pursue Percy Harvin trade

Percy Harvin is mysteriously missing from the Minnesota Vikings' 2013 promotional season ticket poster. Pressed about the talented but volatile receiver's future with the team entering a contract season, general manager Rick Spielman recently played it coy while hinting that there are aspects of the receiver's behavior that aren't easy to love.
Sources tell Mike Max of WCCO in Minneapolis that Spielman will indeed actively pursue a Harvin trade on the heels of a November meltdown directed at head coach Leslie Frazier. The incident happened in front of teammates, who didn't take well to Harvin's tirade just a couple of years after a similar blowup directed at former coach Brad Childress. It was also believed to be the real reason that Harvin was unexpectedly placed on injured reserve with an ankle ailment that didn't require surgery.
While local beat writers have speculated that Harvin would go on the trade block this offseason, it's worth noting that none has backed Max's report of irreconcilable differences.
Any team dealing for Harvin will have to pony up for an extension, likely more than $10 million per season. Considering his baggage, an NFL personnel man estimated that Harvin would fetch just a second- or third-round pick in return. One writer covering the Vikings bets the New England Patriots will go after Harvin, as head coach Bill Belichick "loves" the league's premier slot receiver.
If Harvin is indeed on the market -- as suggested by quarterback Christian Ponder's past-tense comments a month ago -- Belichick will have plenty of company in his hot pursuit.