Report: Vikings will actively pursue Percy Harvin trade

Sources tell Mike Max of WCCO in Minneapolis that Spielman will indeed actively pursue a Harvin trade on the heels of a November meltdown directed at head coach Leslie Frazier. The incident happened in front of teammates, who didn't take well to Harvin's tirade just a couple of years after a similar blowup directed at former coach Brad Childress. It was also believed to be the real reason that Harvin was unexpectedly placed on injured reserve with an ankle ailment that didn't require surgery.