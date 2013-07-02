Report: Victor Cruz to sign Giants contract before camp

Victor Cruz reportedly will sign a long-term contract with the New York Giants before the July 26 start of training camp.
Cruz signed his first-round restricted free-agent tender worth $2.879 million last month (after missing minicamp). ESPN reported Monday that the parameters are in place for a long-term contract and the sides are hammering out final details. No obstacles are expected, according to the report.
Last month, after Cruz signed his tender before the Giants could reduce his salary, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that the receiver planned to show up for training camp. He can be fined $30,000 for every day of camp he misses.
NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala also reported in June that the Giants offered Cruz a long-term contract worth in the neighborhood of $8 million annually, and that despite Cruz's desires for a higher salary, the Giants had no intentions of budging.
There was little concern that Cruz would miss training camp and even less that he wouldn't report by the August 6 deadline for players to accrue a season toward free agency.