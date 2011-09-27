Report: Vick will play in Week 4 if swelling in hand goes down

Call him a tough guy or just a glutton for punishment, but Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is likely to play Sunday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday, citing team sources.
Vick's availability will hinge on whether the swelling goes down in the right hand he badly bruised during a 29-16 loss to the Giants in Week 3. If Vick is cleared by a doctor, he'll start against the San Francisco 49ers.
Vick's prognosis has altered significantly in the last 24 hours. The team initially believed the QB suffered a hairline fracture in the hand, but a Monday CT scan revealed it was actually a contusion.