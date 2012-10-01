Report: Titans' Jake Locker unlikely to play Sunday

The Tennessee Titans might be forced to prepare for the Minnesota Vikings this week without quarterback Jake Locker.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday night that Locker isn't expected to play Sunday after separating his left shoulder in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Houston Texans.
Locker was injured in the first quarter on a hard hit by blitzing Houston safety Glover Quin. Matt Hasselbeck took over for Locker on the next play and went 17-of-25 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, both returned for Texans touchdowns.
Locker has injured the same shoulder twice in four weeks. With Hasselbeck representing one of the more capable backups in the NFL, the Titans could be tempted to give Locker a week or perhaps longer to allow the shoulder to heal.