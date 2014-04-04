Report: Titans ask Kamerion Wimbley to take pay cut

Free-Agent Tracker
The team has asked pass rusher Kamerion Wimbleyto take a pay cut, Jim Wyatt of The Tennessean reports. Wimbley is weighing that option now, per Wyatt.
Wimbley has plenty of experience as a 3-4 outside linebacker, which should endear him to new defensive coordinator Ray Horton.
The problem is Wimbley's $6 million salary, prohibitive for a 30-year-old edge rusher whose snaps dropped from over 900 in 2012 to fewer than 400 in 2013.
With a more productive Shaun Phillips now in Nashville, Wimbley has no leverage coming off a combined 9.0 sacks over the past two seasons.
