Around the League

Presented By

Report: Tim Tebow told Rex Ryan on Friday he'd play

Published: Dec 24, 2012 at 03:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

After 14 consecutive frustrating weeks, Tim Tebow gave up. He didn't want to be part of the New York Jets' circus anymore. He reportedly didn't want to be part of the Wildcat package, either, and told coach Rex Ryan about it.

Tebow's actions aren't that surprising. NFL players -- like all employees -- often act selfishlessly when they feel wronged or when they see their time at the company ending. (Hello, Jacksonville.) But asking not to play still is a striking story because this is Tebow, who's often held on an unfair pedestal as a selfless teammate. In the worst of times, he acted like anyone else.

ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up on the story Monday, saying Tebow's relationship with Ryan was "strained" early in the week, but Tebow told Ryan by Friday that he then was willing to play. This information comes from Tebow. By then, it was too late. The entire sequence was weak sauce by Tebow.

Imagine the reaction if, say, Dez Bryant or Alex Smith believed they were owed playing time and told coaches they no longer wanted to contribute. Tebow was asked after the game when he was told he wouldn't play.

"It just kind of happens," Tebow said.

Ryan was peppered Monday with questions on Tebow's status, but he declined to address a private conversation with a player. Ryan confirmed Tebow was "disappointed" at not being named the starter, but the coach had no doubts by Sunday that the quarterback would have played if asked. 

"If I would have asked Tim to play in anything, Tim would have gone in that game and done that," Ryan said.

It's depressing that question even had to be asked at the tail end of this regrettable Tebow era. Most of the blame falls on the Jets for making the move in the first place and how they handled it after the fact. Tebow did not cover himself in glory, however, with his actions last week.

Perhaps he heard from too many indignant fans and media members that believed Tebow was wronged. He started to believe it. By the end of last week, it sure sounds like Tebow regretted his behavior.

The entire saga has been a disappointment, and Tebow didn't rise above it.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW