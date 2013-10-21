Report: Texans waive 3 players for violating rules

The Houston Texans' season continued to spiral downward in Kansas City on Sunday when the team fell to 2-5 after losing to the Chiefs. And there was a lot more going on behind the scenes than we knew about.
The Texans waived defensive end Sam Montgomery, linebacker Willie Jefferson and running back Cierre Wood on Monday. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the three players violated team rules at the squad's hotel in Kansas City.
"I won't discuss team rules. I've made a decision to move forward," Texans coach Gary Kubiak told reporters Monday, per McClain.
This is a clear statement from the organization as it enters its bye week. From Kubiak to Texans ownership, the moves signal a level of expectations being set for the rest of this frustrating season.
Montgomery was a third-round pick out of LSU in April. It is very rare to see a third-round pick cut while still a rookie. Jefferson and Wood were undrafted rookies; Wood was in line for a larger role following the hamstring injury suffered by Arian Foster on Monday. All three waived players were inactive on Sunday.