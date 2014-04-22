Report: Terrelle Pryor to remain at QB with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawksgave up a seventh-round draft pick for the rights to quarterback Terrelle Pryor.
It's interesting for the Seahawks to give up anything for a player who likely will sit third on the depth chart and -- barring injury to starter Russell Wilson -- won't see playing time.
Yes, perhaps the Seahawks were trying to keep Pryor away from the rival 49ers. And, yes, good teams constantly stockpile assets regardless of their immediate utility. However, it's fair to wonder if coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell have plans for the dynamic Pryor outside of quarterback.
At this time they do not. The team plans to keep him as a signal-caller -- presumably to compete with backup Tarvaris Jackson -- ProFootballTalk reported Monday night, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
Since his days at Ohio State, Pryor has insisted he wants to play quarterback, regardless of some scouts believing the 6-foot-4 athlete could play another position, such as wide receiver.
As PFT points out, the team's press release on the trade calls Pryor a quarterback, while general manager John Schneider referred to the 24-year-old's athleticism.
"Terrelle is an incredibly explosive athlete and we're excited for him to come in and compete," Schneider said.
Pryor will compete for a quarterback job, but it wouldn't be a shock if the creative juices of Carroll and Bevell found other ways to utilize the uber-athleticism that gave Pryor a cult-like following when he was with the Raiders.
