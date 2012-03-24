Report: Tebow eyes home in Sanchez's hood

When the on-again, off-again trade of Tim Tebow to the Jets was finally on again, reality descended.
We're in for a wild one.
Dropping Tebow into a Jets locker room Mark Sanchez has yet to win over promises a steady stream of drama, and that awkwardness threatens to extend to the homefront.
Tebow is reportedly eyeing a rental home in the same upscale New Jersey community where Sanchez lives, sources (described to us as "insiders") told the New York Post.
"(Tebow) really wants to live there," a source told the newspaper, describing the two homes nestled inside the Trump National Golf Course community in Bedminster as a "football's throw apart."
The spread is owned by none other than The Donald himself, who sounds an awful lot like the mouthpiece on this one.
Tebow -- shifting away from any semblance of an ascetic's life -- also took a gander at Manhattan's Trump Park Avenue among other Trump properties.
Unlike Tebow, Sanchez isn't a golfer, per the Post, but moved to the Jersey compund for the sake of privacy. Now he can look forward to Tebow knocking on the door to borrow Tupperware, a bag of sugar and Sanchez's weather-worn copy of "Georgia Rule."
Somebody wake us up from this disturbing dream.