Report: Syracuse's Marrone to meet with Browns, Bills

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are just two of seven NFL teams looking for a new head coach. A college-level candidate from upstate New York has piqued the interest of both teams.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday night that Syracuse coach Doug Marrone is scheduled to interview with the Browns and Bills as they ramp up their searches.
NFL.com's Albert Breer previously listed Marrone, the former New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator, as a candidate of interest based on his work reviving the Syracuse program since taking over in 2009. Marrone has delivered the Orange to two bowl games, including a 38-14 win over West Virginia in Saturday's Pinstripe Bowl.
Marrone's 25-25 record at Syracuse might be a hard sell on two tough-luck fan bases, but he was successful running the Saints' offense under coach Sean Payton from 2006 to 2008. Marrone also served as offensive line coach for the New York Jets from 2002 to 2005.