Report: Steven Jackson, Green Bay Packers talk deal

Jackson makes a lot of sense for the Packers because he would bring professionalism and durability to a shaky position for Green Bay. He can play all three downs and take advantage of the beneficial looks that an Aaron Rodgers-led offense gives a running back. I don't think, however, he will have to carry the ball 250 times on the Packers. DuJuan Harris looked great last year, and the Packers like to spread the ball around.