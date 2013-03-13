Report: Steven Jackson, Green Bay Packers talk deal

Rashard Mendenhall and Reggie Bush found homes in free agency Wednesday. Steven Jackson doesn't want to get left out in the cold when the game of musical chairs at running back stops spinning.
Rob Demovsky of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Wednesday that the Packers and running back Steven Jackson have been talking about a three-year contract. Demovsky cautions that doesn't mean a deal is done or a deal will get done, but clearly there is strong mutual interest.
Jackson makes a lot of sense for the Packers because he would bring professionalism and durability to a shaky position for Green Bay. He can play all three downs and take advantage of the beneficial looks that an Aaron Rodgers-led offense gives a running back. I don't think, however, he will have to carry the ball 250 times on the Packers. DuJuan Harris looked great last year, and the Packers like to spread the ball around.
The Atlanta Falcons were tied to Jackson in speculation last month, but they have been focused on re-signing their own players. Green Bay looks like Jackson's best option, even if he takes a big pay cut from last season.