Report: Steelers also have interest in Elvis Dumervil

The unexpected free agency of Elvis Dumervil could produce an offseason showdown between bitter AFC North rivals.
We already knew the Baltimore Ravens were one of three teams reportedly interested in Dumervil, who was released by the Denver Broncos following an absurd fax blunder on Friday. Now comes word that the Pittsburgh Steelers also could be in the mix.
Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that the Steelers are interested in Dumervil in the wake of their decision to cut ties with veteran linebacker James Harrison, according to a league source with knowledge of the situation.
Dumervil certainly would qualify as a player who could replace Harrison's ability to get to the quarterback. His 38.5 sacks over his past three seasons speak to that.