Report: Sparano's job with Dolphins safe despite ugly start

If you're part of the growing "Tony Sparano Must Go" fan club, you might want to avert your eyes. The embattled coach's job appears safe for now.
The latest came from The Miami Herald, which cited a source Sunday saying there was a "100 percent" chance that coaching changes wouldn't be made despite the Dolphins' dispiriting 0-3 start.
The Dolphins suffered through a particularly difficult loss Sunday, dropping a 17-16 decision to the Cleveland Browns.
The Herald approached the source shortly after Sunday's loss, so it's certainly possible opinion has shifted as perspective has set in. But the Dolphins decided -- however grudgingly -- to keep Sparano during the offseason, and it appears their plan is to stick it out at this point.
We'd be surprised if Sparano made it to Week 9, but then again, we never thought he'd be back in 2011 in the first place. The man hasn't had much success since his first season, but he has plenty of staying power.