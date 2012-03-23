Report sounds like Tebow is coming after Sanchez

Mark Sanchez doesn't need this. Mark Sanchez doesn't want this. Mark Sanchez might not be able to handle this.
As if the New York Jets simply trading for Tim Tebow wasn't enough to keep Sanchez strung out, the New York Daily News is reporting that Tebow believes he can beat out Sanchez for the starting quarterback job.
Per a story in Friday's edition of the newspaper: "A major factor in Tebow's push to come to New York over Jacksonville, his hometown, is that he sees a clear path to resuming his career as a starter, sources tell the Daily News."
That thud you just heard was Sanchez punching a wall.
Look, the Jets can slice it, dice it and spin it any which way they want, but there's no way around it: They have a Category 5 quarterback controversy on their hands. Mike Tannenbaum and Rex Ryan can call Sanchez the starter until they're blue in the face -- nothing's going to diffuse the situation.
And if Tebow is gunning for Sanchez's job, not understanding he's the backup ... that definitely ramps up everything to the next level.
Can training camp hurry up and get here already?