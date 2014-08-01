Report: Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch wanted $5M more

Marshawn Lynch understands running backs have an increasingly tight window to get paid in today's NFL.
Perhaps aware that the Seattle Seahawks' impending salary-cap crunch could result in a parting of ways next offseason, Lynch was holding out of training camp in an attempt to get his 2015 salary up front in 2014.
Lynch wanted $5 million more this season than the $1.5 million in converted bonuses and incentives that he received from the Seahawks upon ending his eight-day holdout on Thursday, reports ESPN.com's Terry Blount.
The offer that Lynch ultimately accepted had been on the table since May, according to multiple reports.
Lynch can't be blamed for testing his leverage while he still has some semblance of it. Once his body is broken down by an NFL-high 1,002 carries over the past three seasons, he will be cast aside like franchise legend Shaun Alexander was before him.
The latest Around The League Podcast breaks down Marshawn Lynch's belated arrival at Seahawks camp and debates which active NFL players are first-ballot locks for the Hall of Fame.