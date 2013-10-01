Report: Santonio Holmes out a few weeks for N.Y. Jets

Brian Costello of the New York Post reported Tuesday that the Jets wide receiver is expected to miss at least a few weeks with the hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, according to a source.
With fellow pass-catcher Stephen Hill sidelined by a concussion, Gang Green will sign former Buffalo Bills receiver David Nelson on Tuesday, Costello was told.
The injuries are ill news for rookie quarterback Geno Smith, who built chemistry with both Holmes and Hill in recent weeks. Holmes -- sidelined most of last season with a foot injury -- looked reborn in New York's Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills, hauling in five catches for 154 yards and one touchdown. He made just one reception against the Titans, and was seen limping after the game.
Rex Ryan's team has been better than advertised, especially on defense, during a 2-2 start. It's the wrong week to go short-handed, with the Falcons coming up Monday night. Atlanta is 1-3, but it still has the firepower to put up points at will. New York -- without its top two receivers -- would struggle to keep up.