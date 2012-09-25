Report: Russell Wilson called wrong play on Hail Mary

Lost in all the sound, fury and just insanity of the Seattle Seahawks' last-second victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night were the football aspects of the closing minute.
Earlier in the fourth quarter, Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate appeared to run the wrong route and deflect a potential touchdown pass that was intended for Sidney Rice. It turns out the actual controversial game-winning touchdown also came on a mixup.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson called the wrong play in the huddle, according to Michael Silver of Yahoo! Sports.
"Instead of sending three receivers to the left corner of the end zone where Tate and Jennings ultimately fought for the ball, Wilson mistakenly called a 'Waggle' play which called for him to roll right while several receivers ran underneath routes," Silver wrote.
Just when you think that loss couldn't get any more bitter for the Packers and their fans, well, you learn this.