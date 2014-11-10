Report: Ronnie Hilllman (midfoot sprain) out 2 weeks

Starting running back Ronnie Hillman will miss at least two weeks with a midfoot sprain sustained in Sunday's victory over the Raiders, The Denver Post's Mike Klis reports, via an NFL source.
Midfoot sprains have a tendency to linger in running backs because they are so reliant on sharp cuts and stutter steps while maneuvering through tight spaces.
Hillman was already battling shoulder and ankle injuries in previous weeks, leading the coaching staff to consider a committee approach for Week 10.
Early-season starter Montee Ballpracticed last week for the first time since suffering a groin injury in early October. Provided there's no setback, Ball should be available at St. Louis this week.
Fantasy footballers should expect a "hot hand" approach going forward, with Anderson handed the opportunity to build on his success at Oakland.
Broncos fans can reasonably expect the offense to continue to go off without a hitch, as Peyton Manning's outfit has topped 470 yards in each of the past two games with little contribution from Hillman.
