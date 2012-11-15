Report: Rodgers-Cromartie, Eagles quiet on contract

All is quiet between Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and the Philadelphia Eagles on the contract front, which has everything to do with the team's uncertain future.
Brandt: Ranking the corners
Gil Brandt crunches the numbers, using a statistical approach to determine the NFL's best cornerbacks of 2012. **More ...**
PhillyMag.com reported Thursday the Eagles aren't negotiating with their starting cornerback or any of their players during the season, choosing instead to focus on improving the 3-6 record that has left Philadelphia lounging in the NFC East basement.
Rodgers-Cromartie -- acquired from the Arizona Cardinals in the Kevin Kolb trade before last season -- is set to become a free agent, but speculation that Eagles coach Andy Reid and his staff might not be back in 2013 reportedly is a factor in delaying long-term contracts for the coach's hand-picked players.
DRC's fate is linked to fellow cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, who's owed a massive $15 million in base salary next season, with $4 million guaranteed. Rodgers-Cromartie is making $1,963,750 this year and obviously won't come cheap.
Both have disappointed for a relatively lost Eagles defense. Rodgers-Cromartie has been the better of the two. Quarterbacks have a 62.4 passer rating throwing in his direction. That figure balloons to 109.5 against Asomugha, who has registered only one interception all season. DRC hasn't picked off a pass since September.