Report: Rob Gronkowski unlikely for Patriots vs. Jets

Gronk watch: Week 2 Edition will be an abbreviated version as the New England Patriots face the New York Jets on NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football."
The Boston Herald took much of the suspense out of Gronk watch, reporting earlier this week that Rob Gronkowski is "unlikely" to play, according to sources.
It wouldn't be shocking if Gronk misses Week 2 as he rehabs from both back and forearm surgeries. A short week doesn't give him much time to get up to speed, and the extra rest could make him more optimistic for Week 3.
There was faint hope the tight end would be back for Week 2 or Week 3, but NFL Media's Albert Breer and NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport repeatedly have reported that the end of September is more likely.
However, with tight end Zach Sudfield now dealing with a pulled hamstring, pushing for Gronkowski's return might become more prevalent. It just looks like it won't be this week.