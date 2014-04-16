Report: Rob Gronkowski to 'take his time' coming back

Famed orthopedist Dr. James Andrews says Rob Gronkowski is "right where he should be" in his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery.
Still, the New England Patriots tight end isn't about to rush his return from the torn ACL and MCL he suffered in a Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns. Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported Wednesday that Gronkowski plans to "take his time and then take more time," according to a source close to the player.
Tom Brady's top target was methodical last season returning from back surgery and multiple procedures on his left forearm. Freeman was told Gronkowski is prepared to "take more time, and be more patient than ever before."
Can you blame him? Gronk's early career has been derailed by a laundry list of serious injuries, with back-to-back offseasons consumed by strenuous rehabs. On the field, he's one of history's premier playmakers at his position, but the Patriots can't count on his talents out of the gate come September.
Gronkowski is a strong candidate to open the year on the physically unable to perform list, while New England has emerged as a logical target to unearthnew talent at tight end in next month's draft.
