Report: Rob Gronkowski makes trip; Aqib Talib doesn't

The Boston Herald reported Saturday that Gronkowski traveled with teammates ahead of Sunday's Week 7 showdown with the New York Jets, according to a source. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay First" that Gronk is slated to play.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Friday that agent Drew Rosenhaus told him Gronkowski had been cleared to play by all his doctors. A strange YouTube video followed in which Gronk, listed as questionable for Sunday's game, guzzled an off-brand energy drink and discussed the challenges of his rehabilitation process following back and forearm surgeries. There is a strong chance the Patriots would erase this from the Internet if they could.
It wasn't all good news on the travel itinerary for the Pats. The Herald reported cornerback Aqib Talib did not make the trip to New York, more evidence Bill Belichick will be without his best cornerback against the Jets. Talib suffered a hip injury late in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. The Patriots tweeted that Talib is officially out, along with safety Tavon Wilson.