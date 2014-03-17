Report: Rex Ryan 'pissed' DRC signed with N.Y. Giants

New York Jets coach Rex Ryan wanted to bring Darrelle Revis back to New York, and then watched Revis leave for New England. Ryan then wanted to sign Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, and then he signed with the cross-town Giants.
Ryan's annoyance is less interesting to us than the reality that this kind of story is leaking to the New York media. Mehta's colleague Gary Myers wrote a long piece last week explaining how owner Woody Johnson and general manager John Idzik didn't want to bring Revis back.
After DRC signed with the Giants, one Jets employee told Mehta that Idzik "operates on his own time and schedule. Unbelievable."
According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the Jets only offered DRC a prove-it deal worth more than $5 million in the first year with a series of team options afterward.
The contrast between Ryan and Idzik, meanwhile, could continue to play out in the media despite last season's oddly happy ending. Idzik is thinking long term. Ryan needs to win this season to keep his job, and he doesn't have the players to pull it off.
