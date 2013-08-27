Report: Rex Ryan has final call on New York Jets' QB

The last quarterback decision Rex Ryan made blew up in his face, but that doesn't mean he won't have the final say in who ultimately gets the starting job under center for the New York Jets.
Ryan will have the last word on whether Mark Sanchez or Geno Smith gets the starting gig, the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.
Jets general manager John Idzik undercut Ryan's independence in the choice last month, saying he would have "a pretty big role" in the quarterback decision.
"I'm sure John will have his say," a team source told Mehta. "But at the end of the day, Rex will consult his coaches and make the decision."
Ryan said Monday that he and Idzik are in lockstep with the quarterback decision.
"John and I are really like shoulder-to-shoulder in decisions that we make," Ryan said Monday. "We are side-by-side on every decision that goes into it -- who plays, who's making the team, all those type of things."
Regardless of whether Ryan gets the ultimate say in who quarterbacks his downward-spiraling team, if Sanchez isn't healthy, any perceived decision becomes moot.