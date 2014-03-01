Report: Redskins tagging Brian Orakpo a 'close call'

The Washington Redskins view Brian Orakpo as a priority this offseason, but if and how they will retain him remains to be seen.
The Washington Post cited an unnamed member of the organization saying it is a "really close call" whether or not the Redskins will franchise tag Orakpo.
According to the Saturday report, there are differing views within the Redskins organization as to whether or not the outside linebacker is worth the price of the franchise tag or even a long-term contract. One thought is that for a team with so many needs, one player taking up so much cap space -- in the short or long term -- would be the wrong move for the franchise.
The Redskins have until Monday to decide whether or not to tag Orakpo. The tag for linebackers is $11.455 million.
We mentioned weeks ago that Orakpo would be a candidate to get franchised. The thought process was that Washington isn't in a position to watch a talent such as Orakpo walk out the door.
Ranked as the No. 2 overall free agent on Around The League's 101 free agents list, the 27-year-old linebacker is still in the prime of his career.
The Redskins will have around $30 million of cap space to spend. The first decision that must be made is on Orakpo's future in Washington.
