Report: RB Peyton Hillis set to meet with Chiefs

Free-agent running back Peyton Hillis, the bruising -- sometimes beguiling -- performer, who delighted and frustrated Browns fans during two up-and-down seasons in Cleveland, is set to visit with the Chiefs this week, according to The Plain Dealer.
This shouldn't come as a surprise. Chiefs offensive coordinator Brian Daboll ran the Browns' offense in 2010, when Hillis emerged from the shadows to lead Cleveland with 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 477 yards and two more scores through the air, turning heads league-wide and winning the "Madden NFL 12" cover-boy contest.
From there, however, things turned weird, with Hillis battling through an injury-plagued 2011 campaign laced with whispers of locker-room tension and thoughts of retirement for a career with the CIA, which the 6-foot-2, 250-pound back labeled as "ridiculous."
When he's healthy, Hillis is a load out of the backfield, and the Browns have said before they're still interested in bringing him back for the right price.
Hillis has said repeatedly he wants to remain with the Browns, but teaming him with Jamaal Charles in Kansas City's backfield must be a mouth-watering prospect for Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel and the boys. We'll keep an eye on this one.