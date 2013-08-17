Report: Quinton Coples out 3 to 4 weeks with fracture

One week after rookie quarterback Geno Smith went down with an ankle sprain, the New York Jets lost a young talent on the defensive side of the ball.
Outside linebacker Quinton Coples is expected to miss three or four weeks with a hairline fracture of his ankle, the New York Daily News reported. The injury will not require surgery.
The injury occurred when Coples rushed Chad Henne and fell awkwardly after blocking a pass in Saturday night's 37-13 preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It's a big loss for the Jets, as Coples still was learning to play linebacker after lining up at defensive end during his rookie season. The 2012 first-round draft pick's transition is crucial because the Jets' defense lacked speed throughout the unit, and a reliable true edge rusher specifically, in 2012.
Former San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Antwan Barnes is expected to replace Coples for the first couple of games in September.