Report: Pioli was prepared to fire Haley if Chiefs lost

A frantic rally from a 17-point deficit didn't just save the Kansas City Chiefs from an embarrassing loss to the Indianapolis Colts. It might have saved Chiefs coach Todd Haley's job, too.
Citing multiple team sources, KCSP-AM reported Thursday that general manager Scott Pioli was prepared to fire Haley had the Chiefs lost to the Colts. In other words, Haley owes wideout Dwayne Bowe a nice gift basket when the Chiefs return from their bye week.
Haley led the Chiefs to a 10-6 record and an AFC West crown last season, but he has been widely criticized for the team's poor start in 2011. Haley's detractors cite his decision to treat the preseason as a de facto conditioning program, which led to tight end Tony Moeaki's season-ending injury, as well as his over-the-top demeanor on the sidelines.
Haley is 16-22 in his two-plus seasons with the Chiefs, and it has been reported that he doesn't have the best relationship with Pioli.
But the Chiefs now have won two games in a row, and at least for now, there doesn't seem to be an imminent regime change in K.C.