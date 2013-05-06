Report: Philadelphia Eagles' Evan Mathis had surgery

The Philadelphia Eagles' disappointing 2011 first-round draft pick Danny Watkins was thought to be on the chopping block with a new regime in town.
But through another player's misfortune, Watkins might have been handed an opportunity to firm up his roster spot after all.
Left guard Evan Mathis is out through the upcoming organized team activities and perhaps until training camp after undergoing a minor surgical procedure on his ankle, two league sources told Comcast Sports Net Philadelphia's Reuben Frank on Monday. One source described the surgery as a "clean out" to alleviate swelling and discomfort.
It's an ideal time from the Eagles' point of view. As one of the NFL's elite guards, Mathis doesn't need the practice reps from OTAs and minicamps. Watkins, on the other hand, can benefit from playing with the starters in new head coach Chip Kelly's offense.
Even if Mathis is eased into training camp slowly, the experience might allow Watkins to finally develop into a valuable reserve.