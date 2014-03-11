Report: Peyton Hillis signs New York Giants contract

Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More ...
Ralph Vacchiano of the New York Daily News reported Tuesday that Hillis will remain with the New York Giants after signing a two-year deal worth $1.8 million, according to a source.
Hillis was out of football when the Giants called him up last October following several injuries to their backfield. Hillis appeared in seven games (one start), finishing with 247 yards on 73 carries (3.4 yards per rush) with two touchdowns.
Hillis is 28 and hasn't been an impact player since his breakout season with the Cleveland Browns in 2010. He provides depth in the Giants' backfield, but consider it a surprise (and very bad sign) if he's competing for a significant role in training camp.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys study the free agency picture with the help of NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.