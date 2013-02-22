Report: Patriots' Sebastian Vollmer has knee surgery

ESPN's Mike Reiss believes New England is set to offer the 28-year-old Vollmer a deal in the range of $6 million to $7 million per year. If his people balk at the offer, he could test the market, but the Patriots aren't a team willing to overpay for anyone. New England probably sees Vollmer as a priority -- he's reliable and he also plays left tackle in a pinch -- but the franchise tag for this 6-foot-8, 320-pound behemoth seems unlikely.