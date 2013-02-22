Report: Patriots' Sebastian Vollmer has knee surgery

A league source told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald that the New England Patriots' right tackle underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee after it caused him trouble through most of last season. He also suffered through back pain, but he missed just one game for a Patriots line that protected quarterback Tom Brady well throughout the campaign.
ESPN's Mike Reiss believes New England is set to offer the 28-year-old Vollmer a deal in the range of $6 million to $7 million per year. If his people balk at the offer, he could test the market, but the Patriots aren't a team willing to overpay for anyone. New England probably sees Vollmer as a priority -- he's reliable and he also plays left tackle in a pinch -- but the franchise tag for this 6-foot-8, 320-pound behemoth seems unlikely.
The surgery, more of a scope, shouldn't overcomplicate matters for one of the AFC's most consistent right tackles. These guys aren't easy to find. If the Patriots don't make an offer that meets Vollmer's expectations, someone else will.