Report: Patriots RB Woodhead has no 'major damage' to ankle

New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead has "escaped major damage" to his injured ankle, the Boston Herald reported Tuesday.
Woodhead suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's 31-19 win over the Oakland Raiders, which forced him to hop off the field on one leg after just his second carry of the game.
The Herald, which didn't cite a source in its report, said Woodhead did not break a bone or tear a ligament. His status remains unclear for this week's game against the New York Jets.
In Woodhead's absence, rookie running back Stevan Ridley, who shared carries with BenJarvus Green-Ellis, filled in with a breakout performance. Ridley rushed 10 times for 97 yards and a touchdown.