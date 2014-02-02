Report: Patriots didn't want to work at Jets' facility

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Broncos coach John Fox went out of his way Friday to tell reporters that the New York Jets had provided Denver's players and coaches with a top-shelf training facility in the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVIII.
Prior to losing to Denver, the Patriots were "squawking about the prospect" of working out at their rival's facility, according to ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini. If New England had its way, the team would have worked out at nearby Rutgers.
The Jets weren't thrilled about catering to their AFC East foes, either. Cimini noted that Rex Ryan's bunch, along with the New York Giants, asked the league to flip conference designations, sending the NFC squad to Florham Park and the AFC entry to Big Blue's home in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL denied that request.
Obviously, the flareup was for naught. The Patriots, today, are nestled on sofas throughout New England watching this game on TV. And the Jets -- after finding the Broncos to be "terrific guests" -- have avoided seven awkward days of facetime with Bill Belichick and Co.