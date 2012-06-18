Report: Patriots cut Bo Scaife and Mike Ingersoll

The New England Patriots brought in tight end Jake Ballard last week to much fanfare. They released a tight end in a move on Monday that will get slightly less attention.
Brandt: Top 10 RBs of all time
How does LaDainian
Tomlinson stack up against the best tailbacks ever? Gil Brandt provides his top 10 at the position. **More ...**
The team parted ways with veteran Bo Scaife on Monday, a source told Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com, who also reported that the team cut offensive lineman Mike Ingersoll.
The Patriots added Scaife a few weeks ago for tight-end depth but clearly didn't like what they saw. They should be able to make do with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez at the position.