Report: Osi Umenyiora, Giants 'very far apart' in talks

Justin Tuck vouched for teammate Osi Umenyiora in his quest for a new contract, but the New York Giants aren't biting. Not yet.
ESPN's Sal Paolantonio reported Wednesday that Umenyiora and the Giants remain "very far apart" in talks for a new deal, per Rotoworld.com.
Paolantonio reported "open dialogue" between the sides, but the Giants aren't in any rush to overpay for the defensive end, who has another year left on his current deal (for just under $4 million) and turns 31 in November.
Giants general manager Jerry Reese has talked about wanting to work something out with Umenyiora, but this offseason hardly has been a smooth one. The eight-year veteran criticized the Giants for offering him a deal "half" the size of the pact furnished to defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka. Umenyiora bashed the team for making him look like a "greedy pig" after he turned down the offer.
Umenyiora has grown to regret the seven-year, $41 million contract he signed in 2005. The next big date on the schedule here is June 12, when New York opens its mandatory minicamp. Umenyiora -- who missed the team's Super Bowl ring ceremony this month -- ultimately might be a no-show for that affair if he believes the team isn't serious about a new deal.