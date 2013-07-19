Report: No Vonta Leach-Miami Dolphins deal by camp

Accomplished fullback Vonta Leach might enter training-camp season without a home.
The Miami Herald's intrepid reporter, Armando Salguero, reported Thursday that the Dolphins, the front-runners for Leach, will go into training camp without offering a contract to the free agent. The Dolphins want to see how their current players perform before deciding if they'll further pursue Leach.
Another popular landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowl fullback would be back with his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, who have maintained from the moment they cut Leach that they'd welcome him back -- presumably at a lower salary.
"Of course, Vonta likes the Ravens," his agent, Ralph Vitolo, told The Baltimore Sun on Thursday. "Why wouldn't he? Maybe he ends up back there. Who knows? Until it happens, there's no sense in pure speculation."
Given Leach's experience and work ethic, it's not a huge concern -- from a football perspective -- if he doesn't start camp with a team. At some point before the regular season, a team will sign one of the NFL's best fullbacks.