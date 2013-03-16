Report: Nnamdi Asomugha to visit New Orleans Saints

Could Rob Ryan be just what Nnamdi Asomugha needs?
The Philadelphia Eaglescut the cornerback after two lackluster seasons last week. He signed a five-year, $60 million free-agent contract before the 2011 season as part of the "Dream Team" moves. Asomugha was considered on par with Darrelle Revis before the failed experiment with the Eagles. He's due to visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, according to Matt Maiocco of Comcast SportsNet Bay Area.
The thought/hope is that the Eagles didn't play to Asomugha's strengths, which were that of a dominant press cornerback with the Raiders. Asomugha was a three-time Pro Bowl corner on the Oakland Raiders.
Ryan brings his aggressive scheme to the Saints in an attempt to fix the No. 31 scoring defense that ranked dead last in yards allowed. If anyone knows how to best use Asomugha, it's Ryan. The two were together for five seasons (2004 to 2008) when Ryan was the Raiders' defensive coordinator.
Asomugha, 31, has reached the second half of his career, but his body isn't breaking down. The 2013 season could be the last chance to show he still has elite skills. The San Francisco 49ers also have shown an interest in Asomugha.