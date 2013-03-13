Report: Nnamdi Asomugha, 49ers have mutual interest

The Philadelphia Eagles lost patience with Nnamdi Asomugha, but the San Francisco 49ers have the free-agent cornerback on their radar.
League sources on Wednesday told Matt Maiocco of Comcast SportsNet Bay Area that mutual interest exists between Asomugha and the 49ers. ProFootballTalk.com reported that three other teams -- the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals -- also have their eye on the 31-year-old defender.
Asomugha earned $21 million over two seasons with the Eagles, and Philadelphia wasn't about to pay another cent of the five-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2011. Whatever contract Asomugha lands next is certain to be modest by comparison.
The 49ers might get a bargain if they wind up landing Asomugha. He was underwhelming in Philly -- intercepting just four passes over 31 starts -- but we've seen Jim Harbaugh work wonders with veterans and players left for dead. With a burning need at cornerback, the 49ers could do worse.