Report: Nick Foles' future with Eagles in doubt

Published: Nov 04, 2014 at 07:14 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Nick Foles' broken collarbone could cost him a lot more than just the next six to eight weeks of the season.

Mark Sanchez

If a rejuvenatedMark Sanchez meets coach Chip Kelly's lofty expectations, Foles' days as the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback are numbered.

Citing people with knowledge of the Eagles' plans, NJ.com's Mark Eckel reports Foles' long-term Philadelphia future was already in doubt prior to the injury.

"I think (general manager Howie Roseman) is looking at quarterbacks," a league source told NJ.com. "He's kind of soured on Foles, and I don't think he's alone. The organization isn't sold that he's the guy going forward."

Foles was drafted by the Andy Reid regime. When Kelly took over, he immediately restructuredMichael Vick's deal and drafted Matt Barkley, hardly the actions of a talent evaluator with a high opinion of Foles.

If the team's waning faith in Foles is a surprise, it's due only to their first-place standing in the NFC East. Plagued by poor footwork, scattershot accuracy and questionable decision-making, Foles has been outplayed by the opposing quarterback in the majority of games this season.

Kelly has proven he can win despite Foles' limitations, but can Roseman afford that?

Eagles fans have the luxury of enjoying the first-place ride. The front office, on the other hand, is tasked with weighing the over-inflated counting numbers Foles has racked up over the past 18 games, and whether that will lead to an equally over-inflated contract for a quarterback set to enter the final year of his rookie deal.

If Kelly truly does oversee a quarterback-proof offense, does it make sense to devote an over-sized portion of the salary cap to a regressing passer?

The Eagles' aerial attack didn't miss a beat with Sanchez under center last week. In fact, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah pointed out on NFL NOW that Sanchez's mobility actually improves the offense, as his running instincts and rollouts are sharper.

Roseman and Kelly will have to revisit their quarterback plans based on the next two months of game film. Even if Sanchez face-plants, Foles isn't guaranteed to regain his status as the unquestioned starter entering the 2015 season.

Foles' apparent fall from grace is just the latest reminder that 10 centuries is the equivalent of 10 months in NFL terms.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 9. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

