Report: NFL to meet with N.Y. attorney general's office

It was surprising to learn last week that the NFL did not plan to levy penalties to teams for inappropriate questioning of prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Brooks: Mock Draft 6.0
After all the movement at the QB position, where will Geno Smith end up? Bucky Brooks figures it out in his latest mock draft. **More ...**
The attorney general's office in New York wants to know why the league concluded that no penalties were warranted. Judy Battista of the New York Times reported Monday that the NFL will meet with the attorney general's office Tuesday to explain its investigation.
Colorado tight end Nick Kasa was one of multiple players to go on the record and indicate that NFL teams asked about his sexual preferences. The NFL made a strongly worded statement in the wake of the reports, but the league did not take any action last week after weeks of investigating the matter.
"Our review has not established any specific violations, but we have made it clear to our clubs what is acceptable when interviewing potential players and other job candidates," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said in a statement last week. "None of the players was able to recall which team asked any particular questions, let alone the ones of concern. It all happened during an informal period in which players met with over 20 teams."
NFL teams conduct a number of formal interviews with prospects as well, but no inappropriate questions were found to be asked in those sessions. The Times reports that the attorney general's office will focus on finding specifics of the league's investigation and what new policies could arise to prevent similar questions from being asked again.