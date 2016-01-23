Report: NFL Scouting Combine staying in Indy through 2020

The Indianapolis Star reported Saturday that the league and Visit Indy have entered into a five-year agreement that will keep the event at Lucas Oil Stadium through at least 2020.
The Combine will be held in Indianapolis for the 30th consecutive year from Feb. 23-29 this year. There were rumors that the event would be moved to the Los Angeles Rams' new multibillion-dollar stadium complex scheduled to open in Inglewood, Calif. in 2019. This announcement delays that potential move.
This is the first multi-year agreement for a host city in the combine's history, per The Star.
NFL executives, scouts and coaches flock to the combine each year, as the event is an important step in the evaluation process leading up to the draft. More than 300 prospects are invited to the combine each year.