Report: NFL partners with GE for concussion research

"Is this their way of defending themselves with this cloud over the sport? I'd be lying if I told you it had nothing to do with it," said Kevin Guskiewicz, founding director of the Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center at the University of North Carolina. "They've got to protect their image right now; the headlines are not good headlines. Football has an image problem. There is some of that, but I do think the NFL is smart to partner with some major technology gurus."