Report: New York Jets want Santonio Holmes' pay cut

There's a bit a maneuvering going on in New York that hasn't received much attention, but involves the Jets' top offensive weapon. (That Darrelle Revis guy has dominated the headlines for some reason...)
The Jets have asked Santonio Holmes to reduce his $11 million base salary for 2012, ESPN New York's Rich Cimini reported Friday. New general manager John Idzik wants salary-cap room on the eve of free agency and Holmes could provide it.
Holmes is guaranteed up to $7.5 million regardless of if he's on the roster or not. Cimini explained that the Jets would pick up the remaining balance of up to the $7.5 million if he signs with another team.
The Jets don't want to pay the $11 million, but they could re-work a deal that's worth more than the $7.5 million. There's some concern, though, about playing hardball with their No. 1 receiver, who happens to have a strong personality. Holmes is the Jets' best talent at an offensive skill position.
It's something to keep an eye on.