Report: N.Y. Giants host Jonathan Dwyer, Beanie Wells

The New York Giants held a casting call Tuesday to fill the void left by running back Andre Brown's absence through Week 9.
Among the free agents working out for the Giants were Jonathan Dwyer and Beanie Wells, The Record's Art Stapleton reported. The team also worked out Leon Washington, just released by the New England Patriots, according to Howard Balzer of SiriusXM NFL Radio.
Other veteran backs on the Giants' radar include Kevin Smith, Ryan Grant and Tim Hightower, per the New York Daily News.
Wells' knee reportedly drew a red flag from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. The Jacksonville Jaguars also opted against signing him after a June tryout. Stapleton was left with the impression that Wells' knee hasn't improved since those two visits.
If the Giants are targeting a back to replace Brown on passing downs, the best options are Washington, Smith and Hightower. If they are more concerned about a pure backup to David Wilson, then Dwyer offers the best mix of age and ability.
A signing isn't expect to occur until next week. Veteran players who have never received "termination pay" have their base salaries guaranteed if they are on the roster for Week 1.