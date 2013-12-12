Report: Mike Pouncey testifies before Hernandez grand jury

Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey is sidelined again, but he's expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.
The reason for Pouncey missing practice Wednesday was listed as "non-injury."
The Palm Beach Post reported Wednesday that according to a source, Pouncey was in Massachusetts to testify before a grand jury in the case involving former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who has been charged with the June shooting of associate Odin Lloyd.
The team declined to say whether Pouncey was absent because of his grand jury subpoena related to the case. Pouncey and Hernandez were college teammates at the University of Florida before entering the pro ranks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.