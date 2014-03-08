Report: Michael Johnson on Philadelphia Eagles' radar

We've pegged the Vikings as the most logical suitor for Michael Johnson, but if Minnesota chases the free-agent pass rusher, they're bound to have competition.
Tim McManus of Philadelphia Magazine reported Friday that the Eagles are "showing some interest" in the defensive end who will hit the open market Tuesday after five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted that Johnson remains a "top target" for the Vikings under new coach Mike Zimmer, but Philly would be an intriguing landing spot for the mammoth 6-foot-7, 270-pound end.
The Eagles sit roughly $24 million under the cap and loom as a team we pegged as a potential player on the open market. We expect Philadelphia's front office to chase after one of the top safeties -- maybe Jairus Byrd or T.J. Ward -- and continue to lace the roster with Chip Kelly-esque athletes.
Chris Wesseling even suggested that the Eagles attempt to craft a trade for Dolphins pass rusher Dion Jordan, but landing Johnson wouldn't do the trick for a defense that finished 20th in the NFL with 37 sacks last season. Johnson himself notched just 3.5 takedowns in 2013, but showed what he can do during a 2012 campaign that saw him pile up 11.5 sacks and serve as one of Cincy's most disruptive quarterback chasers.
Whether or not the Eagles pursue Johnson, Philly sits out there as an intriguing team to track during Kelly's second offseason in charge.
UPDATE: McManus later tweeted that "Johnson to Philly isn't happening." He was told that a "few teams" are in the mix for the defender's services, but the Eagles aren't one of them. We still think he'll wind up with the Vikings.
