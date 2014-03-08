Report: Michael Johnson on Philadelphia Eagles' radar

Chris Wesseling even suggested that the Eagles attempt to craft a trade for Dolphins pass rusher Dion Jordan, but landing Johnson wouldn't do the trick for a defense that finished 20th in the NFL with 37 sacks last season. Johnson himself notched just 3.5 takedowns in 2013, but showed what he can do during a 2012 campaign that saw him pile up 11.5 sacks and serve as one of Cincy's most disruptive quarterback chasers.